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Tina Triplett's avatar
Tina Triplett
14h

May Tate's wedding be a day of joy, love, and fun! A mingling of the bittersweet tears of time gone too fast with the tears of joy from the celebration of the sacrament!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Shawn Smucker's avatar
Shawn Smucker
15h

Thanks for sharing, Tsh...and a wedding! Unbelievable. We're only a few months behind you! Have a wonderful time!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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