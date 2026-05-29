Hi there,

Greetings from my first normal week in …three months? Six months? A year? I don’t know anymore. What’s normal? At minimum, greetings from my week in which I do not have a Huge Major Family Milestone Moment on the calendar. —I hardly know what to do with myself.

Our oldest is officially married, our second is officially graduated, and our youngest officially turns sixteen (and hopefully gets his driver’s license soon after🤞) in about two weeks. How am I at this stage of life? Among the many other wild things I’ve had to process lately, this is a big one Kyle and I keep repeating to ourselves like a couple set out to pasture at a retirement home: time sure flies, doesn’t it? Weren’t we just married? Wasn’t this scholarship-amassing new college student of ours just worrying us with his lack of speaking? Weren’t we just dealing with our youngest as a three-year-old constantly getting in to everything, climbing out-of-reach shelves to reach Halloween candy and super glue? Alas, all the clichés about time, etc., have been loudly ringing true these days. I’ve got an essay in the works reflecting on some of these thoughts, and I hope to hit publish on it soon.

In the meantime: the summer season is here! 👏 Even if these months don’t reflect my favorite temp on the thermometer, summer is my favorite season because of its pace of life. Perhaps it’s the homeschool mom in me, perhaps it’s the teacher in me, perhaps it’s simply the Texan in me who prefers cut-offs and bare feet, but summer mode is the Best Mode. Bring on the easier books, cold drinks, and porch swings. I am so very ready.

On the Rocky Spur (1910), by Ettore Tito #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻

My Summer playlist from last year (until I have time to make this year’s)

Quotable 💬

“Someday, you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.”

-C.S. Lewis

What’s better in the shower? 🧼

A completely random question, I know, and I bet you can guess where I was when it came to me… I used to be a ride-or-die liquid soap gal, but for about a decade I’ve used good, minimal-ingredient bar soap inside a bag sorta like this, and it’s a game-changer. Not only does it last longer than liquid soap (and therefore cheaper), but the scratchiness on the skin is weirdly therapeutic. 10/10, would recommend.

Bar soap: 52.6%

Liquid soap: 47.4%

Find the next poll here.

Scotland: Join Us This Summer! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

I can’t emphasize enough how formative a pilgrimage like this is in your life…. If you’re on the fence, take these words as a sign from the Lord and SIGN UP. You won’t regret it.

(Psst… Those of you already going: check your inboxes—I wrote you this week!)

Come with us to Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What’s one of your favorite ordinary summer memories from your childhood?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - Window pane glue! …I have so many questions, but especially for Norway, Lithuania, and Germany.