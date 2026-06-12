The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Lois Wetzel's avatar
Lois Wetzel
9h

And also you always choose the most beautiful art pieces. Don’t ever give that up. They are like little meditation pieces to dwell in, what good classic art is. I love art museums but as I cannot get to as often as I would like, your weekly curated piece is a tiny art experience so thank you!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Lois Wetzel's avatar
Lois Wetzel
9h

I’ve always enjoyed your simple family time and activities. Your son’s birthday celebration sounds fun and simple focused on family not things. It’s what I enjoy about your posts- family, local, small business, community and lasting values. It’s why I continue to read you and will buy your books

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