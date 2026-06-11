The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Mackie Neely's avatar
Mackie Neely
1dEdited

I started reading your blog right out of college at my first job (that was very slow) when you had littles and I wasn’t even married. I have a love for travel & other cultures which I think is why I originally resonated with you. Now I’m almost 40 with an almost 13 year old, 11 and 9 year old. I feel like it’s helped to keep me grounded along the way in life. Thank you ❤️

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Angela Murphy's avatar
Angela Murphy
1d

I found your travel books 5+ years ago when I was discovering how much I love travel memoirs. I started following your blog then and several years later was thrilled when your family became Catholic. Ever since then I’ve read your posts faithfully because they achieve just the right note of practical advice, humorous observations and hope for ordinary life.

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