The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Hallie Skansi Toplikar's avatar
Hallie Skansi Toplikar
1d

Thank you for sharing my piece! Also, I love Liane Moriarty’s books, I’d love to hear your thoughts on Here One Moment!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Lori Grade's avatar
Lori Grade
1d

The post about Catholic dating was priceless! And it's not just Catholics who deal with all this drama!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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