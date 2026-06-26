The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Chloe Langr's avatar
Chloe Langr
14h

How are you liking "A Canticle for Leibowitz"? Looking for good summer reads for my Well Read Mom group, which we continue through the summer! Currently reading "Under the Mercy," the sequel to "Severe Mercy" (which I'm re-reading and sobbing through). Have a great weekend, Tsh!!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Colleen's avatar
Colleen
1h

My version of not complaining about the weather is to find something to appreciate about each season. I have my favorites but I've re-branded my least favorite as my fourth favorite.

I LOVE renovations that remain faithful to the original architecture. Any chance of sharing a photo? (In way that feels non-instrusive to you.)

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