The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Shelby Mathis's avatar
Shelby Mathis
1d

That Liberty essay!! 🤯

I moved away from my mid-Missouri hometown as swiftly as possible in my late teens, knowing then it was unlikely I’d live there again. But now a new data center threatens the land and community encircling the purported site, just miles from my parents’ rural farm. This essay makes me consider how I might respond if I believed in my roots. I didn't stay to build anything different — I didn't want to. I was always a wanderer, always building elsewhere. But when I zoom out and think about my lineage of stewarding the land, the local generational farms, and the rural community crushed under capitalism and the fictional promised land of MORE, a question emerged: what liberty do we surrender when we chose unrootedness, especially to make room for the least liberating invention of our time — the sentient beast of AI? And what lengths are we (myself included) willing to go to to protect a place — given, chosen, or even left behind?

Thanks for sharing. 🙏

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Laura Brownstein's avatar
Laura Brownstein
1d

I think you mentioned the John Adams mini-series in a previous post. I took up your recommendation, and we signed up for a month of HBO Max. My husband and I started it last week and just finished it last night. That was such a great recommendation to watch right around July 4th!

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