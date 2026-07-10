5 Quick Things #418 🍫
rootedness, symbols, terrible chocolate, and remembering to play
Earlier today (technically yesterday as this lands in your inbox) two of my kids and I went to a friend’s house to work out in her garage (the one who recently wrote about the benefits of living geographically near your friends), and right now it’s evening, and our family just got home from dinner with another nearby family… Both these friends are a 5-to-7 minute drive from us, us never having to leave our side of town or get on a highway. It really is lovely living near friends and building actual, physical community. 10/10, would recommend.
I’m spending most of actual today (as in, the day this lands in your inbox) finishing some stuff for next year’s pilgrimage so that I can get it ready to share with this year’s pilgrimage participants—because we leave for Scotland in seven days! Wild how it’s now here. …With that in mind, I’ve got to keep this brief so I can get back to it. I really am so stoked to tell you about next summer’s location—I think many of you will be just as excited! I’ll pull back the curtains soon.
Onward!
5 Quick Things ☕️
1. Earlier this week Commonplace subscribers shared what they read last month and what’s on their reading stacks now—if this is you, join in and add your lists (and give me a Scotland read suggestion!). I’m still seeing Theo of Golden and Emma M. Lion trends, which has been the case for months now… Interesting.
2. Speaking of local community, I loved Ryan B. Anderson’s recent piece on the freedom of rootedness: “Our deepest error, our modern culture’s deepest lie, is this: we should wait for a stable place to justify our commitment. Stability has never been the precondition of rootedness, however. It has always been the product. The good town you cannot find anywhere in America is not found. It is made by people who stayed and made it, none of whom had a guarantee of success. To look at the risks and walk away is merely asking to inherit what you refuse to build.”
3. We’re reading Jason M Baxter’s translation of Inferno in my humanities class next year (here’s the full reading list, if you’re curious), so I’ve bookmarked this conversation with Jonathan Pageau on symbols—what they are and why they matter—for watching sometime in the next few weeks. Both men are smart thinkers.
4. From my not-too-long-ago archives, here’s a piece of mine I myself needed to re-read again: “God wouldn’t have made us to sleep a third of our lives, to need to stop and eat (as well as cook beforehand) several times a day if we were put on earth only in order to get stuff done. Jesus wouldn’t have said that Sabbath was for man, not man for the Sabbath, if he didn’t think it was a gift given to us to enjoy and use.”
5. And finally, why did the chocolate ration bar of World War II taste terrible? We got into a side chat about this recently when watching Band of Brothers for the week leading up to Independence Day, and lo, one of my favorite creators, Max Miller, goes and posts about this very thing. Delightful.
Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📺
Ludwig on BritBox
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Quotable 💬
“Summer afternoon; summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.”
-Henry James
Heads up: Book edits are in, but with the pilgrimage rapidly approaching, let’s just brush off polls again in August—thanks for understanding!
Quick Links 🔗
Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔
Who can you call and catch up with this weekend, just for friendship’s sake?
Have a good weekend,
- Tsh
p.s. - A portrait of a small boy reading. …May this never change.
That Liberty essay!! 🤯
I moved away from my mid-Missouri hometown as swiftly as possible in my late teens, knowing then it was unlikely I’d live there again. But now a new data center threatens the land and community encircling the purported site, just miles from my parents’ rural farm. This essay makes me consider how I might respond if I believed in my roots. I didn't stay to build anything different — I didn't want to. I was always a wanderer, always building elsewhere. But when I zoom out and think about my lineage of stewarding the land, the local generational farms, and the rural community crushed under capitalism and the fictional promised land of MORE, a question emerged: what liberty do we surrender when we chose unrootedness, especially to make room for the least liberating invention of our time — the sentient beast of AI? And what lengths are we (myself included) willing to go to to protect a place — given, chosen, or even left behind?
Thanks for sharing. 🙏
I think you mentioned the John Adams mini-series in a previous post. I took up your recommendation, and we signed up for a month of HBO Max. My husband and I started it last week and just finished it last night. That was such a great recommendation to watch right around July 4th!