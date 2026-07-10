Earlier today (technically yesterday as this lands in your inbox) two of my kids and I went to a friend’s house to work out in her garage (the one who recently wrote about the benefits of living geographically near your friends), and right now it’s evening, and our family just got home from dinner with another nearby family… Both these friends are a 5-to-7 minute drive from us, us never having to leave our side of town or get on a highway. It really is lovely living near friends and building actual, physical community. 10/10, would recommend.

I’m spending most of actual today (as in, the day this lands in your inbox) finishing some stuff for next year’s pilgrimage so that I can get it ready to share with this year’s pilgrimage participants—because we leave for Scotland in seven days! Wild how it’s now here. …With that in mind, I’ve got to keep this brief so I can get back to it. I really am so stoked to tell you about next summer’s location—I think many of you will be just as excited! I’ll pull back the curtains soon.

Onward!

Summer , by John Henry Twachtman (1897-1899) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📺

Ludwig on BritBox

Quotable 💬

“Summer afternoon; summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.”

-Henry James

Heads up: Book edits are in, but with the pilgrimage rapidly approaching, let’s just brush off polls again in August—thanks for understanding!

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

Who can you call and catch up with this weekend, just for friendship’s sake?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - A portrait of a small boy reading. …May this never change.