Right now I’m sipping a new-to-me drink from my beloved neighborhood coffee shop (and it’s on the ‘secret menu’): it’s an aerocano, and I can’t quite explain it, but it’s delicious. Another surprise is their summer citrus syrup, which you wouldn’t guess would be good in coffee, but you would be absolutely wrong. Make it iced, breve, and half-sweet, and it positively tastes like an adult creamsicle. …Delightful.

This next week we’re taking our second-born up to college (🤯), then the following week we’ve got our co-op’s fall kickoff, my birthday the next day, and my next round of book edits due a few days later before my first day of teaching classes the following Tuesday. -When’s fall break?

…It wouldn’t be the second half of August if it wasn’t wildly nuts. **sips aerocano for sanity

Summer Late (1890), by John Henry Twachtman #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚

The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion, Vols. 6-7, by Beth Brower (Yep, I am flying through them with the goal of finishing the series before the school year begins, and also because they’re just so good.)

Quotable 💬

“Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screeneed porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape.”

-Harper Lee

What’s your honest feeling about summer these days? ☀️

Of course, I asked this in mid-July, so your feelings might have changed since then… It’s definitely gotten swelteringly hot around here. However, since my husband and I have chosen not to complain about the heat for the second summer in a row (since complaining never makes things cooler, and actually makes enduring the summer worse), I still don’t hate summer like I have in previous decades here in Texas—but it’s not the end of the world. Sure, I’d like things to cool off. But in the meantime, I’m appreciating the glory that is still the lazy summer day mindset.

Slow the heck down, summer…. I’m not done with you yet: 58.6%

It’s not my favorite, but I’m also not dying: 26.5%

Is it over already? Please be over already: 10.5%

What’s summer? (I live in the southern hemisphere): 4.4%

Find the next poll question here.

Come to Italy With Me 🇮🇹

It’s my favorite place to visit… you won’t want to miss this transformative pilgrimage.

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What’s that niggling thing you’re delaying? (…Just go ahead and get it done.)

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - Fruit discrimination.