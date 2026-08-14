The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Chloe Langr's avatar
Chloe Langr
12h

Ah! I discovered the seven movement patterns work that Abi Champion does at the beginning of the summer and it totally changed the way I lift weights! I got her home program (and her gym program since they bundled so affordably) and it has been so. good. So fun to see you liking her work, too!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Kathleen Sands's avatar
Kathleen Sands
11h

Hi. Is the pilgrimage in June or July? I see two different things.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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