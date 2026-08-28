Just in time for school, I feel like my reading slump finally dissipated and I spent a good chunk of the second half of this summer with my nose in a book. …And it was delightful! I’m still finishing up my latest read, but I should finish up this weekend. 🤞

This next Tuesday is our first day of classes, and this year in my dual-credit Western civ humanities class we’re covering the middle portion of our three-year cycle: roughly 500-1650 A.D. I’m eager to dive into this time period because it’s usually so neglected in our modern education system (at least in the States)—yet it is wildly fascinating. We’re starting off with Boethius’ Consolation of Philosophy, a book I didn’t first read until I was an adult—and once I did, I thought about it for weeks afterwards. I’m excited to unpack it with them.

I tell my adolescent students that I teach from these Great Books not because I think they’ll fully understand them at age 16—but because I hope their interest is piqued enough to consider opening them again at age 36, when they’ll get so much more out of these classics. It’s a delight and honor to read these books alongside them!

The Novel Reader (1881), by Vincent Van Gogh #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻

My Best of Andrew Peterson playlist (especially this song on repeat, in honor of my son now away at college… 😭)

Quotable 💬

“With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come.”

- William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice

What did you do right after high school? 🎓

Even though I’m with the majority, I’m kinda surprised at how many of us are in the majority here… It would be interesting to cross this with our ages as well. Had I known about the concept of a gap year, I probably would have really benefitted from one—as a classic first-born good-grades girl, I was already burned out on classroom education before my first semester freshman year even started (and my giant state school didn’t exactly help). Alas… I had a pretty decent “gap year” of sorts not long after college, meeting my husband in a tiny eastern European country and all. 🥰

College (or some other form of higher education): 85.8%

Work: 6.8%

Intentional gap year: 3.4%

Something else: 2.6%

Ministry: 0.9%

Military: 0.5%

Find the next poll question here.

Come to Italy With Me… 🍷

Go on pilgrimage to Italy 🇮🇹

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What age do you feel? Why?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - Yeah, this all used to be woods.