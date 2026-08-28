The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Kim Jansen's avatar
Kim Jansen
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I got Texas too! Maybe b/c I grew up there. Living in Nebraska now and can’t imagine leaving. I turn 49 next month so also appreciated those reflections. Thanks for the thoughtfulness you offer. I’ve drastically decreased consumption of “online content” lately. Yours continues to inspire hope and desire to pursue the true, good and beautiful amidst the complexities and challenges of life.

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