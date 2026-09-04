I was surprised how affected I’ve been by the news of Wendell Berry’s passing. Yes, Dolly Parton is much more widely known, and presumably more of a broad culture-changer, but Wendell Berry… It’s unlikely we’ll have another American poet like him in our lifetimes. What a man—wise, complicated, simple, chock-full of the carrion of earth, containing multitudes. His writing, both fiction and non, forces me to stop and ponder more than any (up-to-recent) living writer, and his loss is a real one. His is a novel in which I cried ugly tears upon finishing, a rarity for me. Being 92, I knew we wouldn’t have him much longer, but still… It’s him and Peter Kreeft for me. 💛 The world is a richer place because of Mr. Berry’s oeuvre. More on him below.

Our first day of classes this week went beautifully! This co-op I started two years ago has become bigger than I ever imagined, which means I am beyond grateful for the other parents who’ve rolled up their sleeves to help. My “working genius” lies more in vision-casting and launching, decidedly not in maintenance, so I look forward to passing on the keys to this growing ship soon... But in the meantime, I’m so grateful to be back in the classroom with adolescents, who are some of my favorite people to be around during an ordinary week. These 14 to 18-year-olds are delightful, and they give me hope for our future.

Map of Port William by Molly O’Halloran #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📖

Sacred Fire: A Vision for a Deeper Human and Christian Maturity, by Ronald Rolheiser

Quotable 💬

“So, friends, every day do something that won’t compute. Love the Lord. Love the world. Work for nothing. Take all that you have and be poor. Love someone who does not deserve it.”

- (who else, but our friend) Wendell Berry

Water: what’s your preference? 💧

Obviously I like still water. Obviously. I’d be dead otherwise. But if I had to choose… I’m grabbing the sparkling water.

Still: 70.5%

Sparkling: 29.5%

Find the next poll question here.

Come to Italy With Me… 🍷

I’m absolutely stoked about next summer’s pilgrimage… I’d love to have you join my family and me! Let your world get rocked in all the right ways through Tuscany’s beauty.

Go on pilgrimage to Italy 🇮🇹

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What could you do this weekend to please your ten-years-ago self? Your ten-years-from-now self?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - Me right now (and let’s be honest, me in Central Texas for the next six weeks still).