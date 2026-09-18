The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
3d

I applaud your local coffee shop as well! Good for them!

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Annette Kristynik's avatar
Annette Kristynik
4d

I know several generations back. In most of the lineage it is the women who went to church, or sent the children to church. The women kept the family together in a stable environment. Some of the men were irresponsible and had habits that took money away from the family. Some men had tempers. They were disrespectful and dishonoring. In one ancestor, he was violent. I heard he bit off the ear of a man he fought-terrible story.

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