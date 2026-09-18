We’re dogsitting for my parents this week, so we’re juggling life with two canines in the house right now. Both dogs get along great (my parents have dogsat for us for years), but it’s interesting how much of my focus throughout the day diverts to making sure one larger dog (ours) doesn’t intimidate the other one (theirs). Both are older, both are terriers, and both are sweet as can be—yet terriers like to, well, be territorial….and our dog is annoyingly loyal to me and thinks she needs to protect me at all costs. Even from things that are the furthest thing from danger. All this has meant my daily concentration on work has rather taken a backseat the past few days.

This weekend I’m also (hopefully) finalizing my new office-library! …I thought I’d be done two weeks ago, but it’s been so humid around here that the new paint on my shelves has taken ages to cure, and thus my books have remained in piles on the floor. It hasn’t really been a problem until this week, when I could not for the life of me find my copy of Beowulf (for my class). I stacked them relatively alphabetically, but still... I have a lot of books, and when they’re not facing outward by spine, it’s a smidge hard to tell what’s what. I finally found it—of course at the bottom of a stack—and was ultimately a minor issue. But it’s made me all the more fired up about my new wall-to-wall bookshelf situation, and I hope to share it with you soon.

Baltimore Oriole and Plum Blossoms , by Robert Bateman #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻

Quotable 💬

“You’ve got to jump off cliffs all the time and build your wings on the way down.”

- Annie Dillard

What’s your least favorite area in your life to clean and organize? 🧺

I mean, I don’t love doing any of these, though I do love having a clean and organized space... I suppose if I were forced to pick today, I’m going with closet/garage, because in our case that’s our added-on backyard shed (our old cottage came garageless and nearly closetless). It’s our catch-all place for things to get to eventually, and right now, it’s a bit of a scary place. Plus, I’m not going near that in this late-summer heat. I look forward to the day when it is finally organized—but today is not that day.

Closet/Garage: 39.3%

Bathroom: 32.5%

Car: 12.2%

Kitchen: 9.9%

Bedroom: 6.1%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: Italy! 🍝🍷

Join us in Italy for next summer’s pilgrimage… I’d love to have you come along!

Go on pilgrimage to Italy 🇮🇹

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

How far back do you know about your family tree? What’s the legacy (good or less-than-good) that’s left to you to steward or change?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - What has four letters.