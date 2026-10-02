Last weekend I added wallpaper to the smallest wall in my new office-library, and even with a sizable portion of said wall being overtaken by a set of French doors, it was still so much work and I’m not sure if I want to ever do wallpaper again. Perhaps it’s because the pattern is rather complicated, but it was a somewhat purgatorial experience, one fit for testing the bones of your marriage, I’ll tell you. I’m happy with the results and I’m glad I went through the pain, but still... wallpaper, man.

And on a bright note: today’s high is 78 degrees here in Central Texas! I didn’t know weather could go below the 90s... I have no recent first-hand memory of what that’s like here.

Syksyä ilmassa , by Alma Charlotta Judén (1854-1914) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻

My Cozy Autumn playlist

Quotable 💬

“I wish that every day was Saturday and every month was October.”

- Charmaine J. Forde

What’s the best day of the week? 📆

I want to have a more creative answer (looking at you, Tuesday and Thursday answer-givers!), but alas, I’m Team Saturday all the way. I also feel like I should say Sunday—which is a close second for me—but it’s eclipsed by Saturday only because of those inevitable Sunday evening blues (though I admittedly enjoy my job a great deal).

But the best feeling of the week? Those show up on Friday nights. I love that start to the weekend, when you’ve got dinner simmering and a good 48 hours ahead of you… Bliss.

(Also, poor Wednesday.)

Monday: 5.7%

Tuesday: 2.6%

Wednesday: 1.4%

Thursday: 9.2%

Friday: 24.2%

Saturday: 29.2%

Sunday: 27.7%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: The Tuscan Region of Italy 🍝

An excursion from next summer’s pilgrimage itinerary I’m looking forward to: the Abbey of Sant’ Antimo (one of my favorite places in all of Tuscany…)

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Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What could you start doing this weekend that your end-of-the-year self would be glad you did?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - …Why is this so mesmerizing?