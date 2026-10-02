Done > Perfect: Embrace Your Partial Solutions

A Drink With a Friend

Formative books, formative places. A Drink With a Friend is a seasonal conversation series with writer Tsh Oxenreider—friends, new and old, chatting about what's shaped them: the book they loved as a kid, the one forming them now, and a few places, big or small, they've never forgotten. No agenda, no hot takes ...just the best kinds of conversations over a good drink with a friend.

Formative books, formative places. A Drink With a Friend is a seasonal conversation series with writer Tsh Oxenreider—friends, new and old, chatting about what's shaped them: the book they loved as a kid, the one forming them now, and a few places, big or small, they've never forgotten. No agenda, no hot takes ...just the best kinds of conversations over a good drink with a friend.