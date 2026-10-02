The Commonplace

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Done > Perfect: Embrace Your Partial Solutions

Ep. 201
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider

When you can’t do the ideal, but you can still do something, what’s the good-enough version? That’s the partial solution. Sounds simple, but it’s really hard to enact.

This episode embodies a partial solution because it’s a departure from the usual episodes. But done > perfect, every time.

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