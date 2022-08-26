The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Alex Tower Ewers's avatar
Alex Tower Ewers
Aug 27, 2022

Favorite place to be - Saturday morning on the couch and reading your weekly mail. Loved your pause and love that you are back. Brilliant list.

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2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
Aug 27, 2022

Happy birthday! You have been missed! Glad you’re back in my inbox.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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