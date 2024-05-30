The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Christina Costain's avatar
Christina Costain
May 30, 2024

PIck a different country and build your menu around their cuisine for the week. You can also learn about that country and their customs. BONUS: visit a restaurant in your city that matches the country! We always start with Greece bc the Greek festival is the first week of June! Great way to "take a trip" without leaving your home.

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Shannon Cook's avatar
Shannon Cook
May 30, 2024

Bake cookies and bring to friends.

Paint or draw things around the house or from the neighborhood.

Go on a walk.

Organize area in the home- whether it’s your room or closet or a desk.

Donate the extra things if they’re worth it.

If you like, paint your nails your self.

Work on a puzzle or crossword- you can have a book of them you work through when you get bored.

Call a friend.

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