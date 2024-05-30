With my upcoming summer screen sabbatical, I’m also encouraging my household full of teenagers (as well as my students) to spend less time on screens. I’m grateful to have kids that already prioritize minimal screen time, yet it’s still challenging — especially when all your peers spend hours a day on screens, and especially when it’s 100+ degrees and it’s all you can do to just lie on the couch with a remote in your hand.

A reminder list often helps. We've got an ongoing “Bored Board” list of screen-free ideas scratched out on our large kitchen chalkboard, and anyone can pop a new idea there. If anyone’s feeling the pull of boredom, they can skim the list and see what idea may generate. (And of course, this is outside time spent at a summer job and doing a bit of continuing education a la summer school.)

Along with our Bored Board, I also asked some folks on X for their ideas. Here’s our list so far:

Intentionally watch the sunset Intentionally watch the sunrise Learn a musical instrument Learn a new language Work on a house project (note to parents: visibly hang a list of ongoing needed house projects) Make a bird feeder Go to an event at your local library Learn a new word every week and aim to use it daily Have a pillow fight with your siblings Read in all sorts of ways — research a (or create your own) reading challenge, then hang it on your wall and compete with a sibling or friend Skip rocks on a body of water Catch fireflies Learn a few magic tricks Send someone a postcard from your town Follow a simple at-home workout routine Travel somewhere local using public transportation and a paper map Put on a show with friends (ideas here) Make homemade ice cream Host a board game tournament/marathon Invent a new board game Build a LEGO set Learn to play an instrument Learn some niche, new-to-you skill: solving a Rubik’s cube, saying the alphabet backward, origami, breakdancing, etc. Learn a few skills that every adolescent knew how to do just a few generations ago Build a bonfire with friends or siblings (check for burn bans in your area) Go to a local concert Learn how to grill Learn how to bake a pie Tend a backyard garden Volunteer with a local group Create a dinner club with friends (rotate houses and take turns cooking for each other) Learn to cook one three-course meal from scratch Take a class at a local community college or center: woodworking, photography, pottery, etc. Ride your bike around the neighborhood Hike trails throughout your city (keep track with a local map) Swim at a new-to-you pool, lake, or natural swimming hole Copy a famous work of art Visit local museums Sleep outside Go fishing Sew something Play a pickup sportsball game: basketball, baseball, kickball, etc. Watch a local sportsball game Set up and enjoy an old-school Slip n’ Slide Visit a local seniors' center and listen to the residents tell their stories Go on a picnic Lay on the grass and watch the clouds Memorize a poem or a chapter from the Bible Learn a handicraft: needlework, whittling, etc. Teach a skill to a younger kid Play at a local playground (but watch out for younger kids, who have priority there) Go geocaching Watch (or host) a community outdoor movie Go to a hobby shop and buy + build a complex model Learn a new-to-you sport: pickleball, tennis, surfing, fencing, etc. Buy a broken appliance or engine and learn how to fix or rebuild it Build a simple boat and learn the basics of sailing Learn some classic dances with friends, then host a backyard dance hall Float or tube down a river Climb a tree (and read a book up near the leaves)

I’d love to add a few more summer activities to this list: what other screen-free ideas do you have?