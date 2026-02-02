Still Life with Books and Candle , by Henri Matisse (1890)

Hey all,

Happy February! Most Januarys eke by for me, but this one was quite the opposite. I cannot believe it’s already February. Today, for Candlemas, we are officially taking down our Chrismtas tree and keeping a plethora of candles lit around the house. We are also calling my mother to wish her a happy birthday, prepping for class tomorrow, and doing what we can to make a little progress on book edits. We have a busy day today.

Let’s talk books, shall we? Share what you read in January, what you’re now reading for February, and generally what’s in your TBR stack. I’ll share mine below in the comments thread, as always.