The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Joan Stoneking's avatar
Joan Stoneking
21h

I'm in the last few days of my 50s - hello 60 on Saturday! (Allegedly, that is. I'm still not sure how this is possible). It's been a rough few years and no let-up in sight. My husband & I are going to an Airbnb mountain house for 8 glorious nights alone. Uncharacteristically, we have no set plans other than to go into Rocky Mountain National Park as often as possible. I am looking forward to the reset. And needed this reminder to just do the work that is in front of me.

Onward...gently.

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Tina Triplett's avatar
Tina Triplett
1d

I'm in the last week of my 50s with my birthday also next week. I ponder how I now relish my Friday nights home alone in the quiet as it's generally my husband's night to catch up on his week's work (a catching-up that never happens!). I would have never imagined the joy of these evenings in my early years of marriage, followed by the raising our four kids.

Thank you for supporting the idea that boring is okay!

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