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Lacey Hoover's avatar
Lacey Hoover
15h

I’m so full of joy for your family and for Tate and her new hubby.

When my girls were toddlers, we were living in Austin and I happened to be talking with my French neighbor (Amy, I think?) about madhouse that is of little ones. She gave me Organized Simplicity and told me a woman from her church had written it — and had a blog called Simple Mom. That book and of course the blog became my absolute lifeline through the toddler years. This Substack is my favorite thing on the internet.

And now here I am looking at Tate as a grown woman, and looking at my own now-19 and almost-18-year-old daughters, plus my two boys (14 and 12) — and I just have to say, it ALL flies. Every single bit of it.

I love watching them grow into who they are meant to be, and I still hold the memory of each of them as these spazzy, full-of-life little balls of toddler energy. Both things are true at once, and that’s the magic of it.

Congratulations a million times over, Tate — and thank you for helping me survive the long days while reminding me to treasure the short years. You made a difference for me and my whole family.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Natalie's avatar
Natalie
1d

I love this so much! I remember in Dublin, Tate getting a tattoo and texting Jenn E showing the picture of it! What a cool kid! Well done fam....and well done mom and dad!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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