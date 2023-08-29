The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
Aug 29, 2023

Profound insight disguised in simple reflection: "because it seems to me like our lives are mostly built of small, ordinary, seemingly inconsequential things". You perfectly capture the relevance and hidden magnitude of small daily decisions. It is easy to think that large decisions or even political movements are needed to effect change, yet it all starts with mustard seeds. My recent post on "How to Make a Home for Humans" echoes your theme of how our surroundings build us. I was also struck by Sister Prejean's quote - I am in the middle of reading Dead Man Walking....

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Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
Aug 30, 2023

I too “want to build a life comprised of wonder, marvel, gratitude, and grace.”

My copy of your journal arrived today and I’m about to read the introduction and prepare to start it on the first of September!

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