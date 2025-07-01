The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annelise Roberts's avatar
Annelise Roberts
Jul 1, 2025

The circle concept is very helpful. It's a more concrete explanation for what I've been experiencing over the last month. I jumped in to Lore Wilbert's challenge to take 90 days off of social media, but still engage in creative work, which I think might be the equivalent to "diet vs. lifestyle" for my digital world. I'm still on Substack, trying to figure out how to work with it in a way that makes me feel human, but Notes may not be part of the equation going forward, because I feel so much better without it. Such clunky work arounds as actually receiving everything I'm subscribed to in my inbox and not having the Internet on my phone make a world of difference.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
Lacey Hoover's avatar
Lacey Hoover
Jul 1, 2025

The Circle Concept—what a gut punch (in the best way). Enjoy the break! Can’t wait to read the book you’re working on now.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture