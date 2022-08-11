The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Susan McInerney's avatar
Susan McInerney
Aug 13, 2022

I always thought the answers were most important, but a good question--and not pushing or demanding an answer--that requires patience and quiet listening, a being, stillness (be still and know that I am God)I. look forward to reading your book!

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Gill Thomas's avatar
Gill Thomas
Aug 13, 2022

Well that’s added to my TBR list 👍🏻

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