The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Richard Jones's avatar
Richard Jones
May 2, 2023

How many days does the journal cover?

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Nicole Bennett's avatar
Nicole Bennett
May 4, 2023

Love the cover as usual, great sports analogy 😁, and I so relate to being in a season like this with a light starting to gleam in the distance at the end of the tunnel! Prayers that we both finish out this season strong. Congrats on another beautiful book!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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