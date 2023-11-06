The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Maryann's avatar
Maryann
Nov 6, 2023

I have strange taste in movies (I'm a big Wes Anderson fan if that tells you something). I have what I think are some great picks, but that would require me to draft too many caveats for parents. However, one of my favorites has a PG rating and at least for me a lot of resonance with today's tendency to craft fake narratives. Even if you don't usually care for Jim Carrey, The Truman Show is worth viewing with older kids. It would bore young ones.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Lori Murphree's avatar
Lori Murphree
Nov 6, 2023

1. The Book Thief 2. The Princess Bride 3. Saving Mr. Banks 4. Soul Surfer 5. Stan and Ollie 6. The Court Jester 7. Freaky Friday (Jamie Lee Curtis) 8. The Parent Trap (the old and reboot) 9. Prince Valiant 10. The Adventures of Tin-Tin 11. We Bought a Zoo 12. All Saints 13. Shipwrecked 14. The Bishop's Wife 15. Far From the Madding Crowd (Julie Christie and Carey Mulligan) 16. Little Women (Winona Ryder) 17. The Christmas Bells 18. Mrs. Doubtfire 19. Rookie of the Year 20. Ramona & Beezus 21. Mr. Holland's Opus 22. Horatio Hornblower 23. Amazing Grace 24. Emma (G. Paltrow) 24. Miracle on 34th Street (old and new) 25. The Drop Box

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