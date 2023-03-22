The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kay Bailey's avatar
Mary Kay Bailey
Mar 22, 2023

I want to have time for a more thoughtful response because this is such a powerful articulation of what my husband and I talk about re: our teenagers and their peers. Our family mental health history feels like it might be similar to yours and what I have found to be a PROFOUNDLY wise form of therapy is CBT's harder cousin: Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT.) In many ways it is Life Skills 301 (not 101 because I find it quite advanced!) and it has very specific practices organized around: Mindfulness, Distress tolerance, Interpersonal effectiveness and Emotion regulation. Within each skill area there are a suite of specific tools - many with helpful and fun acronyms - that if practiced regularly would make us all better humans! Here's a helpful website that includes the tools/techniques: https://dialecticalbehaviortherapy.com/

Reply
Share
4 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
April D. Best's avatar
April D. Best
Mar 22, 2023

All of this. You voiced the many scattered thoughts I've been meditating on the past six months here. I teach undergraduate students and have three kids (5, 8, 10), and everything you wrote resonates so deeply.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture