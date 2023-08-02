The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
Aug 2, 2023

This pilgrimage looks and sounds amazing. I truly hope I can go on one some time in the future!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
jacque t's avatar
jacque t
Aug 2, 2023

I've been so homesick for my "heart home" this week. (We had the privilege of living in Ireland for a couple years and my youngest was born there). These pictures did so much for this lonely heart sitting in the triple digits of Texas heat. I'm so glad you had such a wonderful trip.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture