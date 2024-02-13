The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Annelise Roberts's avatar
Annelise Roberts
Feb 13, 2024Edited

Lent and I have a mixed relationship. But one year, three years ago, our 4th baby was born on Ash Wednesday. It was a difficult birth, and then we proceeded to run the gauntlet of ER visits, IV antibiotics, feeding struggles up the wazoo, and moving off the (very rural) ranch we'd been living at into my in-law's home. I drove 8 1/2 hours (more I'm sure with all the nursing stops) and remember feeling that the fact that everyone had clothes to wear for Easter the next day was a miracle. And yet, God was very present in all of that mess. I actually don't know (still) how it all worked out. How were we all alive at the end? God's grace is the only thing that makes it make sense. I maintain, that moving, postpartum, morning sickness, caregiving etc... can all be their own sort of Lent. But perhaps God knew I needed that lesson spelled out so he made it exceptionally clear -- baby born Ash Wednesday, move home the day before Easter. Our Easter picture from that year has baby goats running through it and the newborn is screaming, and everyone's hair is rumpled. And it's kind of perfect. A little memory of all the times we were finite and God wasn't.

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Abby Aberle's avatar
Abby Aberle
Feb 13, 2024

There have been years where it seemed that our life was made up of a Lenten season all its own, and we decided in those years not to formally participate in a fast. We were learning from the Spirit all the same. This year is not such a year and I’ve been struggling to decide what to fast from. You see, in the past decade (give or take) the answer has been glaringly obvious. My husband and I both eliminated the internet to the best of our abilities (we used it for work and “necessary” things like looking up recipes or responding to messages), but the main thing we fasted from was social media. This year, even though I am still whittling away my excess tech use, the answer is not quite as obvious after deleting my last social media account last fall. I’ve been floundering on deciding what exactly my focus will be this Lent, but you have helped me narrow it down, and I believe I know what my plan is this year. Thanks for providing the clarity!

Remember you are but dust...➕

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