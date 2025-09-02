The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Annelise Roberts's avatar
Annelise Roberts
Sep 2, 2025

Yes, to the rightly ordered loves!

Me coming into this school year:

"Wait, so becoming Catholic was the cheat code to making Classical education make sense?" because in the context of the Mass, feasts, etc... things like Latin, artwork, music, etc... seem relevant instead of like I'm cramming a square peg into a round hole. I've always been a "Latin is just for pretentious people" in my secret heart of hearts, but I might change my tune. I'm having these lightbulb moments, like when I pulled out the arrangement of Ave Maria I sang for choir auditions at one point, and "D'oh! That's Latin for "Hail Mary". Anyway, I'll just be having synaptic explosions all year while we talk about art and music ;)

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Lacey Hoover's avatar
Lacey Hoover
Sep 2, 2025

Oh I love this letter. Last time you published it I print it and it is on my bulletin board. It is encouraging to me for my kids even though they are not homeschooled and it inspires me as a lifelong learner.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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