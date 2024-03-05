The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
Mar 5, 2024

Thank you Tsh. I'm happy to share some thoughts, as a reader who does writing only for private purposes thus far. I have realized that I'm taking too much in - too many substacks, too much news, too many podcasts. And many of them are, as you say, providing some community/support for countercultural choices like not giving my tweens phones, believing in reading real books (even old ones!), etc.. All of this content, even good content, has started to overwhelm me. It feels literally a gluttony. I'm having to consciously scale back. This is also helped that so many substacks are costing $5-10/month (which is very reasonable for one or two or even three, but quickly adds up especially since I'm (counterculturally) working very little in order to focus on my family. I consciously pay for my local and national news sources as well. And my local paper directly supports dozens of people or more for the cost of supporting 3 substacks.)

I have found that the convergence of being overwhelmed and the cost is helping me to pare down how much I am consuming. I'm aware of leaving wonderful links unchecked, wonderful writers unread. Just as I haven't read every classic book, or every wonderful new release. A huge part of modern life is managing all of the things that, in themselves, are good and wonderful things. However, too much of a good thing ...

I purchased a year of your substack and I'm glad I did. It takes the decision out of the month-to-month and it was very affordable. I truly value your content. I do value other content as well that I don't subscribe to due to cost and volume but I'm feeling okay with that.

I remember reading that at one time furniture was designed to showcase your belongings because most people did not own many objects. Objects were crafted. Now furniture is designed to store or hide our objects. Objects are often cheap and people give or throw away items after very few uses and we complain that we have too much stuff. We are in an age in which so much of what we need to do is sift through all of this wonderful content, just as we sift through so many other wonderful things.

For Lent, I've tried to make space for silence. For folding clothes or going for a walk without a podcast. For sitting down without taking out my phone or iPad or sitting at a computer to read. I'm trying not to check the news as often. I love that Alan Jacobs says he reads the Economist every week for the news. That would be so amazing! (I'd have to check my local new though too.)

I really appreciate your authenticity in this arena. Taking these risks and sharing your struggles makes it much easier to relate to you and to trust your takes on things. Thank you for all you do.

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Linda Sand's avatar
Linda Sand
Mar 5, 2024

As a 76 year old, handicapped woman, I am very grateful for online communities. But, none of mine qualify as social media. Just blogs I read and one forum in which I participate. But, I never have a day in which I do not read/comment/participate because that's pretty much all I can do now.

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