The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna Hermle's avatar
Jenna Hermle
Mar 28, 2022

My gracious, my heart needed this. Thank you, Tsh. Your voice is always one that reminds me there is always beauty to be found in the world.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
April D. Best's avatar
April D. Best
Mar 28, 2022

Yes, to everything you wrote. Your essay is one more voice continuing to press upon me the importance of beauty. I just finished Art Can Help by Robert Adams -- a book of essays about photos and paintings.

He wrote at the end of an essay about a photo by Wayne Gudmundson, "for many artists, beauty is the voice out of the whirlwind."

And, I think that's at the heart of your writing here too.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture