The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tanya's avatar
Tanya
Jan 24, 2023

I really love Gift From The Sea. I’ve gifted it to almost all the women in my life and re-read it pretty much every summer! Enjoy!

I’m reading along with two different podcast book clubs (both fiction), one non-fiction book (so three books at a time)…oh and a poetry book to pick up here and there as well. Oh, and the Bible in a year this year (and catechism in a year podcast! Thank you for that recommendation!). I am using audiobooks for one of the fiction books…game changer!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Aimee Guest's avatar
Aimee Guest
Jan 24, 2023

Thanks for sharing this post with the non-paying readers. Looking forward to filling out the list. Brothers Karamazov was on my 'to read' list for a long time and I stopped and started it several times before I finally read it last year with my 19 year old (listening to the audiobook helped). As a Malcolm Guite fan, I'm planning to read his book Lifting the Veil: Imagination and the Kingdom of God. Great podcast between him and Russell Moore this week, after his Christianity today article came out.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture