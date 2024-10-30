The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Sand's avatar
Linda Sand
Oct 30, 2024

We've been married 57 years and, from that perspective, you hit the nail on the head every time. The one addition I might add is to laugh together. Sharing a sense of humor makes everything easier.

Reply
Share
Amber Adrian's avatar
Amber Adrian
Oct 30, 2024

Thank you for writing this! I find marriage to be even harder than parenting🫣

A reader of mine recommended a book to me that’s been really helping, and the first thing she talks about is the same thing you did: self-care. This absolutely resonates for me and for what I’ve observed with other women—we easily put the needs of others over our own simple well-being (and then are mad that we’re not happy). She recommends making a list of things that bring joy and doing at least three every single day. It’s the radical act of taking responsibility for yourself, and for some reason women tend to instead blame their husbands when they’re unhappy.

Anyway, great post—it’s so encouraging to read about happy marriages further along the road than us (we’re at 11 years). And the rewatching LotR comment made me laugh out loud (lots of rewatching here too😅)!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture