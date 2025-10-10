The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcy's avatar
Marcy
Oct 10

I’m thankful for 5 quick things and look forward to reading it in Fridays! Glad you aren’t eliminating that creative outlet! 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Colleen's avatar
Colleen
Oct 16

Glad to have helped solve the cinnamon problem! Just another firstborn, doing her part to help out . . . . 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tsh Oxenreider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture