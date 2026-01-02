Hi there,

Happy 2026, and a very merry ninth day of Christmas today—I hope you’re still celebrating! We returned from Oregon a few days ago and have since hit the ground running with home renovations and my oldest son’s birthday (I now have more adult children than children-children 👵), so this will be a short one.

Hope your holidays have been just what you’ve needed!

Adoration of the Magi , by Gentile da Fabriano (1370–1427) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚

Quotable 💬

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language And next year’s words await another voice.”

- T.S. Eliot

When do you take down your Christmas tree? 🌲

I’m actually pleasantly surprised at how many of y’all wait until Epiphany to take down your Christmas tree, which is the correct minimum date of said ritual (although ‘so crispy it begs for mercy’ is an understandable exception). We’ve had an artificial tree for about five years now, and we’re going full-tilt into the liturgical calendar this year and doing our best to keep it up until Candlemas (which I’m pleased to see almost eleven percent of you do as well).

We’ll take down the ornaments and leave it with just lights, but I’m happy for any excuse to keep the festiveness at home alive and well, especially during the blergh days of of January. If you haven’t yet done the deed, join in on the tradition! See what you think.

January 6 / Epiphany: 46.3%

Sometime between December 25 & January 1: 14.4%

January 1: 13.7%

When it’s so crispy it begs for mercy: 12.5%

February 2 / Candlemas: 10.7%

December 26: 2.3%

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What expectation can you let go of for this first week of 2026?

Have a great week,

- Tsh

