5 Quick Things #392 👑
French hens, online “communities”, game nights, & tree takedowns
Hi there,
Happy 2026, and a very merry ninth day of Christmas today—I hope you’re still celebrating! We returned from Oregon a few days ago and have since hit the ground running with home renovations and my oldest son’s birthday (I now have more adult children than children-children 👵), so this will be a short one.
Hope your holidays have been just what you’ve needed!
5 Quick Things ☕️
1. It’s definitely not too late to reflect on 2025 and think about the year ahead—use my annual reflection questions if you need some prompts. I legitimately use them every year, and take about a week or two to fully meditate on what was, what is, and what may be.
2. Some say that the earwormy song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” was originally written as a catechism for young Catholics during the English era when they were not allowed to practice their faith openly. The jury is still out on whether that’s accurate, but nonetheless, the supposed meaning behind each of the gifts is interesting (I mean, I’m not exactly looking for three French hens on December 27). …I’m a bigger fan of the Faroe Islands version, myself.
3. I completely agree with Amber Adrian’s take on the facsimile offering of “online community” and feel less and less cautious about saying so as the years march on.
4. If you’re not feeling the energy to keep on keeping on with the twelve days of Christmas, a host of writers at Liturgy of Ours share their family’s traditions on how they keep all of Christmastide. We keep it super-simple with movie-watching, game nights, leisurely mornings when possible, and lots of neighborhood walks. (It helps so much when you haven’t already OD’d on Christmas during Advent.)
5. And finally, I loved this short reflection from Fr. Mike Schmitz on his five-year anniversary of the release of the Bible in a Year podcast. What amazing fruit has come from it!
Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚
From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life, by Arthur C. Brooks1
The Commonplace is a reader-supported publication — become a subscriber:
Quotable 💬
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language And next year’s words await another voice.”
- T.S. Eliot
When do you take down your Christmas tree? 🌲
I’m actually pleasantly surprised at how many of y’all wait until Epiphany to take down your Christmas tree, which is the correct minimum date of said ritual (although ‘so crispy it begs for mercy’ is an understandable exception). We’ve had an artificial tree for about five years now, and we’re going full-tilt into the liturgical calendar this year and doing our best to keep it up until Candlemas (which I’m pleased to see almost eleven percent of you do as well).
We’ll take down the ornaments and leave it with just lights, but I’m happy for any excuse to keep the festiveness at home alive and well, especially during the blergh days of of January. If you haven’t yet done the deed, join in on the tradition! See what you think.
January 6 / Epiphany: 46.3%
Sometime between December 25 & January 1: 14.4%
January 1: 13.7%
When it’s so crispy it begs for mercy: 12.5%
February 2 / Candlemas: 10.7%
December 26: 2.3%
Find the next poll here.
Quick Links 🔗
Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔
What expectation can you let go of for this first week of 2026?
Have a great week,
- Tsh
p.s. - Same.
I’ve hesitated to read this for several years now, thinking it was a book for someone more in my parents’ demographic—until I realized that, gulp, I am nearing the second half of my life. What? 🤯 (Also, so far the book is excellent.)