The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendi Nunnery's avatar
Wendi Nunnery
5h

My little sister, who has been a Stranger Things fanatic since day one, was infuriated about this season. But I'm okay with a little Choose Your Own Adventure! That last scene was so lovely I simply cannot be bothered over plot holes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture