Hi there,

As I type this we’re waiting on my mom to arrive—she’ll (hopefully) be able to alter Tate’s wedding dress, which has finally arrived and in which my daughter looks absolutely beautiful. Seeing her in the dress makes it so real! My mind is still blown that in 3.5 months I’ll have a married kid.

My mother-of-the-bride dress is also on a hanger; I’ve decided to wait to try it on at the same time. I think I love it, but we’ll see… As a shortie, clothing often fits me funkily. Here’s hoping!

Along with that, we’ve decided on the photography, food, and drinks, and at least who the vendors are for all the other stuff—I imagine all those other details will come fast and furious over the next few months. I’m grateful that, so far, this is a very “it takes a village” sort of wedding: one of her former high school teachers is doing the flowers, part of the centerpieces are hand-me-downs from a friend’s wedding this past summer, the reception emcee (not really a DJ; Tate’s making playlists instead) is a longtime family friend, and along with (hopefully) altering the dress, my mom is also baking the cake (she used to do this professionally). It’s a beautiful thing to witness.

I’m trying to enjoy the process, knowing it’s going quickly and it’ll be my one time as the mother of the bride. I’m super grateful Tate’s about as low-key and flexible as they come, and that so far, this is going to be a beautiful celebration. But by golly, does the Wedding Industry™ want you to think you need a ton of expensive stuff to, you know, get married—that thing people have been doing for millennia. Navigating the whole thing these days requires keeping your wits about you.

Snow Scene at Argenteuil , by Claude Monet (1875) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚

Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, by Oliver Burkeman

Quotable 💬

“Maybe ye don’t know it, Mr. Herriot, but this is the best time of your life.” “Do you think so?” “Aye, there’s no doubt about it. When your children are young and growin’ up around ye—that’s when it’s best. It’s the same for everybody, only a lot o’ folk don’t know it and a lot find out when it’s too late. It doesn’t last long, you know.”

- from James Herriot’s The Lord God Made Them All

You’ve got three hours of free time. What do you do?🚶‍♀️

What a bunch of nerds we all are. …But yeah, that’s my go-to first answer, too. Though if I were to answer literally right now, I’d for sure take a nap. The crazy weather has made me so sleepy lately, and I’m positively dragging by the afternoons this week.

Read a book: 55.2%

Time outside: 16.2%

Make something: 14.5%

Take a nap: 7.8%

Hang with a friend: 6.3%

Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What were you doing this time last year? What do you have to be grateful for in light of that?

Have a great week,

- Tsh

p.s. - Please don’t. Hesitate to ask.