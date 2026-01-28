The Commonplace

Tara
1d

For my entire childhood my Dad started his day at the 600 Cafe. He and his buddies met there, usually before the sun came up, to have breakfast and coffee and talk about the latest cow sale, commodity prices, THE WEATHER, and all the things ranchers in Eastern Montana talk about. One of my childhood friends now runs it (her parents have owned it my whole life and I think she might now). I live 1500 miles away, but the 600 still feels like home when I go back to my hometown.

When we went on vacations, my Dad had a gift for finding that town's 600 Cafe and would get the beat on the local goings on. He found my favorite cafe in Helena (where I went to college) on our first visit.

I've never found anything quite like that here in Texas, probably because I live too close to Fort Worth and not in a neighborhood.

Carrie Roer
2d

It's stories like this that make me wish we lived "in town". Though I also love my tree-filled acreage and chickens and dirt road.

