Hi there,

It’s wild that not too long ago we were in an ice storm, because the past few days and for at least the next week, we are in the midst of gorgeous weather… Since it’s around my oldest’s birthday I’m always aware of weather around now (on her first birthday we weren’t sure whether we’d get a snowstorm or a warm day at the park)—you truly don’t know what you’ll get during mid-February in central Texas. Right now, it’s day-at-the-park weather, and I’ll take it.

In unrelated news, that daughter’s fiancé has officially moved to Texas this week! I’m so thrilled that they’re no longer long-distance. With a little more than three months until the wedding, it’ll make all the things so much easier for them, not least of which is their actual relationship. Kyle and I did long-distance for a brief stint of our dating stage, and it was wildly challenging.

Oh, and in still more unrelated news: today is my family’s five-year anniversary of coming into the Catholic Church! It’s been such a great grace, and from that movement God continue to surprise me daily. Absolutely zero regrets.

All in all, it’s quite the busy season around here: wedding planning, book edits due in a few months, our class registrations for the next school year opens next week (how?), pilgrimage planning and praying… Just so much. But as I was reminded of this morning, they are all things that ten years ago I was merely praying I’d get to one day have on my plate. I’m so grateful to be asked to juggle it all.

Poppies , by John Singer Sargeant (1886) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚

The Natural Order of Money, by Roy Seabag (a re-read; see above)

Quotable 💬

“There is no such thing on earth as an uninteresting subject; the only thing that can exist is an uninterested person.”

- G.K. Chesterton

If you could take a high school class again, for fun—this time as an adult—what would you take? 🎒

I asked this question a few years ago, and I believe I answered ‘foreign language.’ …It’s still my same answer; I love learning new languages but flat-out don’t make the time for it. I’d love to dust off that skill and learn more: French, Latin, and Italian, to name just a few.

Art (of all sorts): 38.6%

Foreign language: 18.9%

History: 18.7%

English: 13.1%

Math: 4.6%

Science: 3.7%

Sports: 2.4%

Find the next poll here.

Come to Scotland: July 18-28, 2026 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Travel is one of the most formational activities we can do here on earth; one of the few activities that, for the most part, is worth the money spent—especially when it’s invested in something that pays dividends in our souls for years afterward. That’s been the case with pilgrimages for me, and it’s one of the reasons I love, love, love leading them.

I’d be honored if you prayed about joining us in Scotland this summer, where we’ll walk through the rugged highlands and listen to God’s voice on the Isle of Skye, in the halls of medieval castles, walking through historic St. Andrews, and more. And if you sense through prayer that this pilgrimage is meant for you, I’ll join you in prayer that God will provide all you need to go.

Learn More 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

Where would you choose to go for an afternoon if you had to walk there from your front door?

Have a great week,

- Tsh

p.s. - Solving three mysterious with an old-timey pipe.