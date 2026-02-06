The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samantha Conrad's avatar
Samantha Conrad
2d

I love anything by Alexander McCall Smith. A friend recommended his 44 Scotland Street book series before I went to Scotland for the first time and it has been a great read. He writes people really well and it was fun to “make some (book) friends” in Edinburgh before we went.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
Heidi's avatar
Heidi
1d

Tsh, I recommend anything by George MacDonald in relation to Scotland. His novels are slow but rich. Also enjoy hearing the wedding updates, as we are in a similar season. Getting ready for the first of our children to get married- we have a daughter who is getting married in May! So far its been fun and not stressful... but it does seem like as it gets closer there are a lot of things to do, especially as she is working hard to stay on budget, which requires some DIY! May all go well with yours, and its fun to hear about:)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture