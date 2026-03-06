The Commonplace

Linda Stoll's avatar
Linda Stoll
26m

Good morning, Tsh - #4, yes please!

I'm slowly taking anything of value from my old Blogger days, dusting it off and re-imagining those words, and then publishing the refreshed version on Substack. This is working well, especially during those weeks when my inner writing well is a bit dry.

Speaking of Substack, I'm featuring you on today's PORCH -

https://lindastoll.substack.com/p/writing-joys-porch-212

Enjoy.

Chloe Langr's avatar
Chloe Langr
2m

Hi Tsh! Listening to the Fr. Mike video and it's reminding me of a song by Andy Squyres called "God the Fool," in a particular way this lyric --

"For the snow upon the mountain, melting into the sea // I will sit with you in silence and listen to you breathe // I will ask you all my questions, I will waste all of your time // You don't give the poet answers so the poet gives you rhymes // What kind of mad man are you, taking on the worst of odds // I'm chalking up my fortunes to your foolishness of God."

All that to say, this was the kick in the pants I needed to sit in the silence more. Thank you!!

