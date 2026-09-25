The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Tina Triplett's avatar
Tina Triplett
1d

Will certainly tune in to #5 as I was just wondering this with my just-turned-4 grandson at lunch today! And why is it only Autumn/Fall that has two names?

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