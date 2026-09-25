Happy first day of Autumn to all who celebrate! I absolutely, positively celebrate, but that’s about all I do, because it won’t feel like fall for at least another month around these parts. I’m quite used to it, so I don’t let it get me down... It’s all about the mindset, fellow southerners. We can’t wear scarves or hats yet (or, let’s be honest, even pants and long sleeves), so embrace all the fallness in your outlook on life, your drinks of choice, your scents around the house, your front porch regalia (which I won’t festoon with a gourd until at least October 1, but you get the gist). I’m wearing a tank top, shorts, and flip-flops as I write this, and the A/C is pumping out cold air at full-tilt. ...We’ll get there though. Solidarity. And we’ll enjoy our delightfully mild winters that involve zero snow shoveling come February.

Studium jesienne (1911), by Jan Kanty Gumowski #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📖

The Black Wolf, by Louise Penny (I’m finally, slowly, catching up to this beloved series)

Quotable 💬

“Our culture has filled our heads but emptied our hearts, stuffed our wallets but starved our wonder. It has fed our thirst for facts but not for meaning or mystery.”

- Peter Kreeft

What’s your most favorite area in your life to clean and organize? 🧺

Flipping the script on last week’s poll question… I think I’d have to answer the kitchen, mostly because there’s such an instant gratification there. Countertops sticky? Wipe ‘em down—done. Put the food left out in containers and toss ‘em in the fridge—done. Coffee area all disheveled (🙋‍♀️)? Take ten minutes while it brews in the morning, and you’ve got yourself a tidied-up daily space. We’re in our kitchens multiple times a day, and I, for one, always feel better once it’s cleaned and tidied. Seems like nearly half of you agree with me.

Closet/Garage: 6.2%

Bathroom: 5.6%

Car: 7.4%

Kitchen: 49%

Bedroom: 31.8%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: Italy! 🍝🍷

Join us in Italy for next summer’s pilgrimage… I’d love to have you come along!

Go on pilgrimage to Italy 🇮🇹

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What did you want to be when you grew up when you were ten years old? How close were you to ultimately hitting that target?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - I think of this every first day of autumn (no matter the temps).