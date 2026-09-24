A Drink with a Friend is Back... ☕️

And live for a few of you! It’s been awhile, but I’m dusting off the podcast feed and returning to a new season of Drink. I’m back to asking friends about two books—one from their childhood, one recent—that’s shaped them in some way, but I’m also asking them about something else: what about places? What’s one place from childhood and one more recent that’s formed them, even in a small way, into who they are today?

In this inaugural “dusting off” episode, I’m answering my own questions—and also explaining a bit of where I’ve been (I promise, it’s not that interesting).