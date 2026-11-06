The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Shawn Smucker's avatar
Shawn Smucker
2d

Ugh. I hope you feel better soon, Tsh. Hopefully you got it out of the way before the holidays at least.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Mackenzie's avatar
Mackenzie
1d

Hope you feel better soon, Tsh!

Also, my vote for not so good Halloween candy is candy corn 🙅🏻‍♀️

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