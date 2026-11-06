Welp, I got whatever virus is going around... Right now I’m writing this from bed with a swollen sore throat and a healthy dose of aches and pains. Blergh. It’s bound to happen with how much I’m around kids, alas. 🤒

I’m hoping I’ll recover enough so that Kyle and I can keep our dinner reservations this weekend—our twenty-fourth wedding anniversary was on Monday, and while we’re hopefully going camping later this month to celebrate, we at least want to enjoy some good conversation over a couple steaks this weekend. Most years I try to write some thoughts on marriage, but what with Kyle’s dad having passed a week ago (expected, but still hard), cross-country travel because of it, Hallowtide, school year busyness, the election, and a host of tiny other things that make up a busy season—I just didn’t have time. So, here’s a reflection from a few years ago.

Obviously, I’m still so grateful for our marriage! We’re hoping to get in some good celebrating for our twenty-fifth next summer in Italy... 🤯 (which, hey: you should join us!).

Allee in Dargun im Herbst (1947), by Gemälde von Marie Hager #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📖

Inferno, by Dante Alighieri — Jason M Baxter’s new translation in particular, which is excellent

Quotable 💬

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”

- Albert Camus

What’s the worst Halloween candy? 🍬

Always an amusing annual question, and one that feels kinda distant for me this year, since this is the first time we didn’t end the day with a bowl of candy in our home from our kids. Aside from a few bits of candy our youngest collected from his workplace, we had zero candy in our house. Wild!

None of these are good and all of them taste like some sort of lab-grown plastic, but I’ll go with Tootsie Rolls this year—they’re never not disappointing.

Circus Peanuts: 34%

Good & Plenty: 18%

Necco Wafers: 15.6%

Candy Corn: 10.7%

Bit o’ Honey: 7.9%

Twizzlers: 7.2%

Tootsie Rolls: 6.6%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: The Tuscan Region of Italy 🍝

One excursion from next summer’s pilgrimage itinerary: the Accademia Gallery in Florence (home of Michelangelo’s David)—we’d love to have you join us!

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Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three things, big or small, you’re grateful for today?

Have a good one,

- Tsh

p.s. - Two for $6.01.