The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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A Boarding School & a Suit of Armor

Ep. 205
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider

Favorite Drink guest Faith Moore is back! In this chat she shares with Tsh two more books that have shaped her life, along with two formative places—one from childhood and one from more recent… as a New Yorker who also spent her childhood in London, she’s got no shortage of magical options.

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