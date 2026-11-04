A Boarding School & a Suit of Armor

Favorite Drink guest Faith Moore is back! In this chat she shares with Tsh two more books that have shaped her life, along with two formative places—one from childhood and one from more recent… as a New Yorker who also spent her childhood in London, she’s got no shortage of magical options.
Faith’s new novel, Wooing Jane
Faith’s podcast, Storytime for Grownups
Malory Towers, by Enid Blyton
The Madwoman Upstairs, by Catherine Lowell
Wolf Hall, by Hilary Mantel
Ep. 194, the previous Drink episode with Faith
The Commonplace, Tsh’s newsletter on Substack