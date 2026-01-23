Hi there,

It’s been another full and busy week, but we’ve also shifted to spending the past twenty-four hours or so prepping for Texas’ next Snowpocalypse (actually more ice than snow around here, sadly). Nothing has happened yet as I write this—I wore shorts two days ago and barely needed a sweater yesterday, but that’s winter in Texas for you. It’ll change on a dime.

This weekend we may or may not have power, but we do have groceries thanks to my battling at our neighborhood HEB yesterday. …The lines were absolutely insane; I’ve never seen anything like it, even before Thanksgiving. Kyle plans to work on home renovations as usual, but stands at the ready to help with frozen pipes in the neighborhood like he did five years ago. Sometimes it’s handy being married to an Oregonian.

Winter , by Vilhelms Purvītis (1910) #

The newest season of All Creatures Great and Small!

Reporter: “What makes you tick?”

Tolkien: “I don’t tick. I am not a machine. If I did tick, I should have no views on it, and you had better ask the winder.”

-J.R.R. Tolkien to Harvey Breit, New York Times Book Review, June 5, 1955, quoted in Letters, 217-18

How do you usually wake up? ⏰

About five or so years ago I started waking up early without trying, and I haven’t stopped since—not because sleeping in every now and then doesn’t sound delightful, but because I literally can’t. I now wake up anytime between 4:30-6:00 a.m. without fail, and whether it’s light or dark out. If I do miraculously wake at 6:15 or so, that must mean I’m either sick or really need sleep.

I hadn’t really heard of waking up to smell before, but I did add my own answer to this reader-submitted poll question: my own natural circadian rhythms. Seems like I’m in good company.

Alarm: 47.3%

My own circadian rhythm (even if it’s still dark out): 36%

Child: 10.3%

Sunlight: 4.1%

Music: 2.2%

Smell: 0.0%

Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

What’s one thing you can do at the beginning of this weekend to make your end-of-the-weekend self happier?

Have a great week,

- Tsh

