The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Dixie Dillon Lane's avatar
Dixie Dillon Lane
Nov 28, 2023

What a wonderful list of recommendations! I want to read them all! Heading over to my public library website right now to see which ones they have in the collection...

I am really excited for you to read The Dean's Watch. Let us know how you like it! Maybe I'll reread it this Advent, too.

Also, a recommendation for families with young children: The Yule Tomte and the Little Rabbits. 24 short chapters, one for each day of December, and although it is not religious, there's an appearance by St. Lucia! https://www.amazon.com/Yule-Tomte-Little-Rabbits-Christmas/dp/1782501363

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Jean's avatar
Jean
Nov 28, 2023

What a fun list!!

I’m reading through the Elliot Family books by Elizabeth Goudge now! Enjoying the first one 🙂

A Christmas Carol with my book club

The Reed of God by Caryll Houselander

On The Incarnation by St Athanasius

And of course, Shadow and Light 🙂

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