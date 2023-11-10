The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Third Places
0:00
-44:10

Third Places

Ep. 154
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Seth Haines's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider and Seth Haines
Nov 10, 2023

Third places are what they sound like: they’re not your home, and they’re not your workplace—they’re the third place where you hang out (think Cheers). Authors Seth Haines and Tsh Oxenreider chat about their third places, why they matter to neighborhoods and communities, and what to do if you haven’t yet found your third place. (Hint: they can’t be digital.)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture