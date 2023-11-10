Third places are what they sound like: they’re not your home, and they’re not your workplace—they’re the third place where you hang out (think Cheers). Authors Seth Haines and Tsh Oxenreider chat about their third places, why they matter to neighborhoods and communities, and what to do if you haven’t yet found your third place. (Hint: they can’t be digital.)
Hosts: authors Seth Haines and Tsh Oxenreider
Tsh’s essay: Third Places & Homesteads in the Shadowlands
Out of the Silent Planet, by CS Lewis
