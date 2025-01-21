The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Lori Mallory's avatar
Lori Mallory
Jan 21, 2025

Tsh- how beautiful! Like mother like daughter… her writing is wonderful and her heart for Jesus more so. ❤️

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Crystal's avatar
Crystal
Jan 21, 2025Edited

I’m genuinely delighted by these exchanges between yourself and your daughter. First off her perspective is so refreshing and was a wonderful reminder to look for God in all places and all people. Secondly, as a mother this helps to ease the ache of seeing my children grow and change. Currently they are all so young (12,10,8,6,4,1), but in my oldest I am beginning to understand the ache I’ve seen in so many other parents as their children grow up and spread their wings into adulthood. I have so much faith that it will simply be a continuation of loving and supporting them. But at times as my oldest talks of having her own family someday I feel a burning in my nose and eyes as I fight tears. Not because I don’t want those things for her, but because I can see that one day these loud overwhelming days will transition into the quiet and space I’m constantly craving. May God grant me the grace and peace to be fully present and grateful now and full of hope and appreciation for the future conversations I will get with my children as they leave my cozy nest.

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