The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie Marquette's avatar
Katie Marquette
Jun 13, 2023

I became a paid subscriber to read this and it was worth it 😅 you've convicted me Tsh! I've done plenty of months long cleanses and then come back on and it becomes as habitual and addictive as ever. I feel like I need to do a full delete or not at all. The halfway approaches just don't work for me.

I have two small children and I'm always harping on how I want a tech lite childhood for them... Shouldn't I be living by own convictions??

My only hesitations are the inevitable isolation I sometimes feel with a 2 year old and a 4 month old.. Instagram has always been a guaranteed dopamine hit. But I'm also growing more and more uncomfortable with having my kids out there as 'content ' (even when the urge to share their adorableness gets the better of me).

As someone who hopes to grow their podcast, continue writing, maybe even write a book, I'm also encouraged that it can be done without the social media stats everyone is chasing.

The point is we only get one life here. How much of it have I already given over to this silly phone app? Enough is enough!

Anyway. Thank you again Tsh for sharing!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Wendi Nunnery's avatar
Wendi Nunnery
Jun 13, 2023

I left social media in early ‘21 (which was meant to be permanent) but the worry about platform pulled me back. I left again for good early this year and I don’t miss it one single bit. My mental health was getting so bad. I have OCD, so Instagram triggered all of my compulsive checking behaviors. Now I’m focused on writing my new book, creating on Substack, and enjoying the renewed quiet in my mind. It’s delightful ❤️. Also, THANK YOU for the info about how to download your data and mass delete posts! Such a big help!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture