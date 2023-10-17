The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Autumn Kern's avatar
Autumn Kern
Oct 17, 2023

Really excited for this series! I'm currently reading Pieper's The Four Cardinal Virtues so this should be a fun companion read!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Lisa Hensley's avatar
Lisa Hensley
Oct 17, 2023

I really loved the practical steps of cultivating prudence that you included at the end. I think it’s easy to forget that all of that is forming us into a certain kind of person. Thanks for this work!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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