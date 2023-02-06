The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Afykefj's avatar
Afykefj
Feb 6, 2023

As I balance a warm cup of coffee in my left hand and you’re memory filled letter in my right I’m awash in those feelings of sadness and hope that I will soon have to revisit after many years gone by.

It’s early morning as I lean against the kitchen counter window with the bright sun on my shoulders. Finally the rainy days will clear up for at least the next week. Better I read the “Seasons” on such a beautiful morning than under the cloudy skies. It’s a beautiful heartwarming story.

You see, I’m turning seventy this year. And after raising two kids a son and a daughter I now have a grandson graduating high school this year. He and I are very close. I read to my “little buddy”, taught him card games and board games. How to ride a bike, we went fishing. As he got older I taught him tennis and golf. The family still lives here in town. So I know I’ll have to deal with those emotions when he leaves for college. And you nailed it with your descriptive words. But he’s not the one I’m writing about here.

It’s our daughter.

She loved the Disney stories and Dr Seuss. The playground at the park.

I built her a large doll house when she had her Barbie dolls. She’s forty-one now and moved back in with us four years ago after a divorce. We were always close even though she and I butted heads now and then. She’s of strong character and opinionated. I always kept in regular contact through her college years. I’ll never forget lugging her computer equipment and furniture and clothes up three flights of stairs to her dorm room.

But she’s talking about getting her own apartment now and although I realize it’s best for her, I feel those same old emotional feelings beginning to wash over me once again. Good grief, I’ll handle it. But I’ll miss her dearly all over again. I can chuckle at myself here!

And as the morning sun sends it’s warmth through my kitchen window and my coffee cup empties I notice my feathered friends in the backyard are awaiting feeder refills. I think I can count on them to never leave home. Ha ha.

Tsh I enjoy you’re writing, thanks

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Here and There by Bond Strong's avatar
Here and There by Bond Strong
Feb 6, 2023

So timely and lovely. Praying for you, Tsh!

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