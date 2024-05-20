The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Annelise Roberts's avatar
Annelise Roberts
May 20, 2024

That thing about just not being that important! It’s true. It’s sort of insulting at first and then exceptionally freeing. I hope your break is fruitful and really enjoyable.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Serena Sigillito's avatar
Serena Sigillito
May 20, 2024

I respect this so much!

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